A 28-year-old SeaTac man was charged Monday with second-degree murder, accused of shooting a man who had broken a car window in order to help a friend retrieve belongings left inside, according to King County prosecutors.

Wilson Flint was arrested Nov. 24 on investigation of first-degree assault after a nearly five-hour standoff with a King County sheriff’s SWAT team, say the charges. Initially held on $250,000 bail, Flint’s bail was increased to $2 million after 29-year-old Adam Bierig died Nov. 26 at Harborview Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the buttock, according to court records and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SeaTac is one of 10 local cities that contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police services.

Police, citing information from doctors, have previously said that the bullet that struck Bierig in the hip traveled into his chest.

Flint, who has prior burglary, identity theft and attempt to elude police convictions, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, according to the most recent charges. He also has three pending criminal charges arising from a January burglary, a May allegation of trafficking in stolen property and a July theft case, say the charging papers.

Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing Flint. He is to be arraigned at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent on Dec. 10.

According to the charges:

Just before 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, neighbors called 911 to report a shooting at a house in the 14700 block of 25th Court South in SeaTac. A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot, then saw an injured man being loaded into an SUV that drove away from the residence.

Soon after, Bierig’s girlfriend called 911, said her boyfriend had been shot and requested medical assistance, the charges say. Officers and medics met the couple in a Tukwila parking lot, near South 144th Street and International Boulevard South, and transported Bierig to Harborview.

The girlfriend later told police she and Bierig were trying to meet up with a man described in the charges as an “associate,” and he directed them to the SeaTac house. When the couple arrived, their associate was waiting along with two other men inside a sedan.

The associate told the couple he was trying to retrieve possessions he’d left inside a Hyundai parked in the driveway and was calling someone inside the house and had knocked on the door. When he didn’t get a response, the man yelled that he was going to break one of the vehicle’s windows, according to the charges.

The charges say Bierig got a screwdriver out of his car and used it to break the Hyundai’s driver’s side window, according to the charges. The front door of the house opened and a man armed with a rifle fired a single shot as Bierig and his associate attempted to run away. The gunshot struck Bierig in the rear hip area, knocking him to the ground.

Bierig’s girlfriend helped their associate load Bierig into an SUV and she drove away as the associate fled on foot; the men waiting in the sedan also took off, say the charges.

Police surrounded the house and obtained video-surveillance footage from a neighbor who lives directly across the street. The footage showed a rifle being pointed out the door but not the person holding the weapon, the charges say. The sound of a gunshot can be heard and a large muzzle flash is seen in the footage.

As a SWAT team and hostage negotiator were called to the scene for what ended up being a nearly five-hour standoff, sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for the home.

Around 6:30 p.m., a man identified as Flint and his girlfriend came out of the house and were taken into custody. Inside, police found a semi-automatic, 7.62-caliber rifle hidden under a pile of clothes in a bedroom and ammunition for the rifle in what appeared to be Flint’s bedroom, the charges say. Police later got another warrant to access the house’s network video system that was connected to four cameras.

One camera covering the front porch captured footage of the shooting, though the shooter’s face can’t be seen. But the shooter was wearing a long-sleeved shirt and a gold watch in the footage. Flint was wearing the shirt and watch when he was arrested and police later seized both items from Flint’s property at the jail, say the charges.

Police say Flint admitted to shooting Bierig in an interview with detectives because Bierig had broken a window on Flint’s mother’s vehicle but said he didn’t mean to kill anyone, according to the charges. He also said he ignored the other man’s calls about retrieving his property from the vehicle “because he didn’t want to be bothered,” a detective wrote in the charges.