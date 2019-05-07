A 62-year-old SeaTac man turned himself in at the King County Jail Monday evening, nine days after he is accused of stabbing a woman more than 20 times because she refused his demand for sex, according to prosecutors.

Marcus Oden was charged last week with attempted first-degree murder in the attack on a 50-year-old woman who is the maternal grandmother of Oden’s 5-year-old child, charging papers say. She survived only through the quick actions of a bystander, responding officers, medics and surgeons at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, prosecutors wrote in charging papers.

Oden is being held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail records show.

The “manner in which the defendant attempted to kill the victim reveals a man unable to control his anger at those who disagree with him or those who do not give him what he wants,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Dan Raz wrote in the charges. “… The defendant is capable of brutal violence as exhibited by the more than 20 stabs he inflicted on his unarmed victim, many inflicted after the victim was incapacitated.”

According to the charges:

Oden checked into a SeaTac motel early on April 27 and left 12 hours later, returning around 9:30 p.m. with the woman. The two were seen on the motel’s video-surveillance cameras carrying food and other items into his room.

The woman later told detectives the two are friends and shared a meal in the motel room. When they finished eating, she said Oden told her he wanted to have sex — and when she said didn’t want to have sex with him, he got mad and attacked her, say the charges.

Just before 11 p.m., a guest who was staying in the room next to Oden’s called the front desk to report that someone may need help. A motel clerk approached the room and heard screaming. As he dialed 911, the door opened and the woman fell bleeding into the exterior hallway. Oden followed her out of the room and continued stabbing her as the clerk ran back to the lobby while remaining on the phone with 911.

Another guest opened his door, saw the woman and called 911. He then grabbed some towels and went to help slow the woman’s bleeding. By then, Oden had left his room, stabbed the woman another five times in the head, and drove off, say the charges.

Police responded and the woman was able to identify Oden as her attacker before she lost consciousness, the charges say. She underwent emergency surgery and was treated for multiple stab wounds, including 11 to her back and two to her chest.

Part of the attack was captured on video-surveillance footage, the charges say.

According to charging papers, Oden has prior felony convictions for attempting to elude police, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. If convicted of attempted murder, Oden faces a minimum of 17 years in prison, the charges say.