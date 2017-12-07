Moses Harris-Ausler, 2 1/2, died Sunday in SeaTac from multiple internal injuries and broken bones. An autopsy revealed he also had a number of healed or partially healed injuries, including rib fractures and broken bones in both arms.

A King County judge on Thursday found probable cause to hold a 24-year-old SeaTac man on investigation of homicide in connection with the beating death of his girlfriend’s 2 1/2-year-old son, according to King County prosecutors.

The suspect was ordered held in lieu of $1 million bail, jail and court records show. He is expected to be criminally charged on Friday. The Seattle Times typically does not identify suspects until charges are filed.

The child was identified by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office as Moses Harris-Ausler. He died from multiple blunt-force injuries and his death has been ruled a homicide.

Moses, his 23-year-old mother and the woman’s boyfriend recently moved in with Moses’ maternal grandmother, who was visiting friends in Tacoma Sunday at the time of her grandson’s death, according to the probable-cause statement outlining the police case against the suspect. The suspect was caring for the boy while his mother was at work.

Just after 1 p.m. Sunday, the suspect called 911 and reported Moses was unresponsive, the statement says. Medics who responded to the family’s SeaTac apartment alerted police that the child had severe bruising all over his body and officers reported the suspect made unsolicited statements that the boy’s death was all his fault, the statement says. Moses was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect claimed Moses had fallen in the bathroom and sustained injuries while the suspect performed CPR, but the probable-cause statement says the level of trauma to the boy’s body was not consistent with what the suspect said happened.

An autopsy showed that Moses suffered several broken ribs, a fractured pelvis, a heart rupture and damage to his liver, pancreas and bowels; he also suffered at least six blows to the top of his head, causing significant bleeding and swelling in his brain, the statement says. The autopsy also revealed Moses had “a number of healed or partially healed injuries including broken bones in both arms, one wrist and some partially-healed rib fractures,” the statement says.