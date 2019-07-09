A case of mistaken identity was behind the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at a SeaTac park last week, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office, which announced Tuesday that a 26-year-old man had been arrested in Federal Way in connection with the homicide.

“This victim had no criminal history, he’d never been in trouble in his life. He was going to play soccer with his friends that day,” sheriff’s spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said of the man who was gunned down at Valley Ridge Park in the 4400 block of South 188th Street around 7:20 p.m. Friday. “It’s super sad.”

The victim, who is from Eritrea, doesn’t have any family in the area and the sheriff’s office has been working with the Eritrean consulate to notify his relatives, Abbott said. Detectives have so far been unable to let the victim’s friends know an arrest has been made, he said Tuesday.

Based on witness statements and video-surveillance footage, Abbott said the suspected gunman was driving a Dodge Charger with distinctive chrome accents when he approached the victim, greeted him with a racial slur, and opened fire, killing the man immediately. Sheriff’s detectives released a bulletin with a photo of the suspect’s vehicle to area law enforcement agencies and it was instantly recognized by Federal Way police officers, who provided the suspect’s name, Abbott said.

“We’ve been tracking him (the suspect) for days and the detectives have literally been awake for days, working on this,” he said. “At the beginning, we didn’t have any clue why he killed this guy and it ended up being a mistaken identity.”

The victim apparently looked similar to a man the suspect had some issue with, but Abbott didn’t know the cause of their disagreement. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

The suspect was arrested on investigation of homicide and unlawful possession of a firearm around 9 p.m. Monday at a house in Federal Way. The man’s 29-year-old girlfriend, who is accused of hiding the suspect, was also arrested on investigation of rendering criminal assistance, said Abbott.

Police have recovered several firearms from the suspect, but Abbott said it is too soon to know if one of the weapons was the gun used to shoot the victim.

The suspect was booked into the King County Jail just after 4 a.m. Tuesday and is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday, jail records show. According to court records, he has prior convictions for burglary, vehicle theft, possession of stolen vehicles, and unlawful possession of a firearm.