Snohomish County sheriff’s deputies are responding to a shooting near Lynnwood.

A man was shot several times Thursday morning in the 2900 block of 164th Street Southwest just east of Interstate 5, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet. He was being taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle with what the Sheriff’s Office described as life-threatening wounds.

Deputies are searching for a suspect, who is reportedly in a silver BMW passenger car with one other person inside, the sheriff’s office said.