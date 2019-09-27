A Bonney Lake woman was in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in her home Thursday night. The suspect is her former husband, who reportedly ran away from the house after the stabbing and had not been found as of about 8 a.m. Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

The man, Roger Woodard, has not been charged with a crime, but the sheriff’s department warns that he could be armed and urges anyone who sees him to call 911.

Woodard fled into a wooded area near the home in the Tehaleh neighborhood, the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook. K9 units and air support were brought in for the overnight search but couldn’t find him, according to the post.

The couple’s three children were in the home when the stabbing occurred just before 10 p.m. Thursday, but they were not injured, according to the sheriff’s department, which added that the children had been put into protective care.