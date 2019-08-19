Seattle police are looking for a man who threw a large “No Parking” sign through the window of a treasured North Seattle restaurant early Sunday, according to Q13 News.

One staff member was almost hit by the sign; four diners escaped injury, although they were close to the window when it shattered, the manager of Beth’s Cafe on Aurora Avenue North told the station.

Manager Clint Drake said the man had been turned away from the restaurant because it appeared he was on the verge of getting into a fight, KOMO reported.

Drake estimated the damage will cost about $3,000 to repair.