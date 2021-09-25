A school bus driver was fatally stabbed in front of students after picking them up from a Pasco elementary school Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The alleged assailant, who is in custody, got on the bus near Longfellow Elementary around 3 p.m. and launched the knife attack as children watched in horror, according to police. The victim lost control of the bus and crashed it near the school building, police said.

The unidentified driver was pronounced dead at a hospital. No children were physically injured.

The suspect’s name has not been released, but police said he was still at the scene when they arrived and was taken into custody without further incident.

More information is expected to be released Monday, said Pasco police Capt. Bill Parramore.

Pasco School District Superintendent Michelle Whitney said counselors would be available over the weekend and next week to meet with students who were on the bus and any staff affected by the incident.

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of one of our own,” Whitney said in a statement posted on Facebook. “Our focus right now is on supporting our students and staff who are deeply impacted by this tragedy.

“As our community processes these events, please keep a watchful eye on each other and reach out if you need us,” she said.