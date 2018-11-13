KENNEWICK, Wash.– Scam artists have found a new target — well-meaning employees.
Along with an increasing number of phony claims about arrest warrants, IRS late notices and stuck relatives, Kennewick police are seeing more callers claiming to be corporate officers and then trying to scam businesses.
In one case Friday, a caller to a business lied to an employee about being “the financial chief” of a company, according to Kennewick police. He warned that the store manager was facing arrest and the store would be closed because of mistakes in several deposits.
The only way to escape “financial ruin,” the scammer said, was a $3,500 in prepaid credit cards.
The employee believed the scammer, loaded up the cards and turned over the numbers to the caller.
Businesses are susceptible to several scams an average person isn’t as scam artists use traditional scare tactics on a new target, said Sgt. Aaron Clem.
The callers tend to strike in the evening, when managers have gone home for the day. They use a variety of tactics, including saying they’re doing a security audit or need to buy gift cards for a special event.
The one thing callers have in common is they want the employee to buy gift cards, prepaid credit cards or send money, and then provide them with the number.
But government agencies and corporate offices do not demand payment by gift card over the phone, Kennewick police said.
