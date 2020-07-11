A 68-year-old Sammamish resident was booked into the King County Jail early Friday for investigation of first-degree assault after he allegedly opened fire on a deputy who was at his front door to check on his well-being.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said deputies had been called to a house in the 26900 block of Southeast 22nd Way, after a neighbor noticed an open garage door at the residence late Thursday. Ryan said the deputy knocked on the door, which was opened by a man who “immediately pointed a handgun toward the deputy and fired a round,” narrowly missing the deputy.

The deputy retreated and called for backup. They were able to arrest the man, whose identity was not released. The sheriff’s office did not identify the deputy.

Abbott said the deputy was “shaken” and will take a few days off.

“This call illustrates how unpredictable a seemingly simple call, in this case an open garage door, can be,” Abbott said.