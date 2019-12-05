A robber shot a Pierce County gas station clerk Thursday, critically injuring him, and authorities believe the gunman is the same person who shot a convenience store worker in Tacoma the day before.

Thursday’s shooting took place near near Portland Avenue and 104th Street East, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Sheriff’s spokesman Ed Troyer said a masked man walked into the gas station about 5:55 a.m. and demanded money. The clerk complied with the robber’s demands, but the gunman shot him just before fleeing, Troyer said.

“The person did exactly what he was told to do, but he got shot anyway,” Troyer said. “It is unwarranted, unnecessary violence. This person is obviously very dangerous.”

The clerk suffered critical injuries and was taken to a Tacoma hospital for treatment.

Deputies believe the robber is the same person who held up a convenience store in the 7200 block of South Tacoma Way and shot the clerk there Wednesday. That victim survived.

The suspect is described as about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black ski mask, black hooded jacket, dark blue sweat pants and purple gloves.