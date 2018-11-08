Bomb squad responds after Thurston County public works employee finds pipe bomb in middle of road.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Department closed the 3900 block of 113th Avenue Southwest Thursday morning after a public works employee found what appeared to be a pipe bomb in the road.

WSP Bomb squad in route. Reported to us by a public works employee who made the observation driving by. No residential area is at threat. Please avoid the area until all clear follow-up is given. pic.twitter.com/v1qycp0Ngj — Thurston Co. Sheriff (@ThurstonSheriff) November 8, 2018

The sheriff’s office summoned the Washington State Patrol bomb squad, which determined the device was volatile and opted to detonate it. The road was reopened afterward.

The sheriff’s office said nothing else was known about the device or any possible target, and that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had been notified and was responding.