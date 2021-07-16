Former Seattle Seahawk Richard Sherman has been charged with five misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, endangering roadway workers, resisting arrest and domestic-violence-related counts of malicious mischief and criminal trespass.

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s office filed the charges Friday morning. Sherman has a court appearance scheduled for 2 p.m.

Sherman, 33, of Maple Valley, a former Seahawks standout cornerback and an NFL free agent, was arrested early Wednesday after reportedly attempting to force entry into his in-laws’ Redmond residence. A judge ordered him released on Thursday.

According to probable cause statements released Thursday, Sherman fought with police officers, who used a police dog to get Sherman into custody. The Washington State Patrol said Sherman was under investigation for driving while intoxicated, crashing into a barrier on Highway 520 and leaving the scene. His badly damaged car was found abandoned in a parking lot, says a probable cause statement authored by a State Patrol sergeant.

Sherman was charged with criminal trespass in the second degree with a domestic- violence element; reckless endangerment of roadway crews, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and malicious mischief with a domestic-violence element. The DUI and reckless endangerment charges are gross misdemeanors, punishable by up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. The other charges are simple misdemeanors, which carry a maximum possible 90-day jail term, said prosecutor’s office spokesman Casey McNerthney.