The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that helps officials identify, arrest and convict whoever tossed a sick dog out of a car in West Seattle last month.

A witness reported seeing the dog being thrown from a purple Dodge minivan Sept. 24 in the 5600 block of 38th Avenue Southwest, the Humane Society said in a news release Tuesday. The dog was clearly in medical distress and suffering when he was abandoned.

A Seattle Animal Shelter officer took the dog to an emergency vet clinic, where the dog died.

“This is a very disturbing case of callousness and an act of animal cruelty,” shelter executive director Ann Graves said in the news release.

Abandoning an animal or failing to provide it medical care are crimes, punishable by up to five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both.

The dog was a 4- to 6-year-old male American pit-bull terrier, said Don Baxter, Seattle Animal Shelter enforcement-services manager. His coat was gray/blue, with white on the neck, chest and feet and a blaze marking up his muzzle.

A witness described the person in the minivan as a heavyset man with dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to contact Don Baxter of the Seattle Animal Shelter at 206-386-4288 and reference case number C04542592.