The federal protected bird was shot Wednesday, officials say.

ARLINGTON — A wildlife center north of Seattle is offering a $1,000 reward for information about who shot a bald eagle.

The Daily Herald reports the Sarvey Wildlife Center got a call Wednesday from someone who said they heard gunshots and saw an eagle fall to the ground near Snohomish.

Wildlife center staff brought the eagle estimated to be about a year old to the center for medical care.

Officials said Thursday that the eagle died overnight.

Eagles are federally protected.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 425-883-8122 ext. 222, or the state Department of Fish and Wildlife at 360-902-2928.