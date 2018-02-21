The appearance of U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein underscores the high priority the Justice Department has placed on the 16-year-old case.

The reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of federal prosecutor Tom Wales in Seattle has been increased to $1.525 million, federal officials announced Wednesday.

The reward includes up to $1 million from the Department of Justice as well as a newly announced reward of $525,000 from the National Association of Former United States Attorneys.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 ranking official in the U.S. Justice Department, announced during a Wednesday news conference that investigators continue to “aggressively” pursue leads in the 2001 slaying of Wales.

“Any attack on a law-enforcement officer is an attack on the entire justice system,” he said during a news conference. “We will not rest until it is completely solved.”

Rosenstein said he would see that “no stone was left unturned” in the search for Wales’ killer or killers.

“Tom was murdered by a cowardly killer who shot him through a window late one night as Tom was sitting at his desk at his own home,” Rosenstein said.

Rosenstein and top law-enforcement leaders on Wednesday called for people to come forward with information in the unsolved slaying. They made the plea during a noon news conference held in the Thomas C. Wales Conference Room at the U.S. Courthouse in Seattle, named in honor of Wales after he was fatally shot in his Queen Anne home.

Rosenstein’s appearance underscored the high priority the Justice Department has placed on the 16-year-old case.

Other speakers included Wales’ daughter, Amy Wales, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a former U.S. attorney.

“The smallest thing could matter,” Durkan said in urging the public to come forward with tips on the Wales murder.