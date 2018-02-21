The appearance of U.S. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein underscores the high priority the Justice Department has placed on the 16-year-old case.
The reward for information leading to the arrest of the killer or killers of federal prosecutor Tom Wales in Seattle has been increased to $1.525 million, federal officials announced Wednesday.
The reward includes up to $1 million from the Department of Justice as well as a newly announced reward of $525,000 from the National Association of Former United States Attorneys.
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the No. 2 ranking official in the U.S. Justice Department, announced during a Wednesday news conference that investigators continue to “aggressively” pursue leads in the 2001 slaying of Wales.
“Any attack on a law-enforcement officer is an attack on the entire justice system,” he said during a news conference. “We will not rest until it is completely solved.”
Rosenstein said he would see that “no stone was left unturned” in the search for Wales’ killer or killers.
“Tom was murdered by a cowardly killer who shot him through a window late one night as Tom was sitting at his desk at his own home,” Rosenstein said.
Rosenstein and top law-enforcement leaders on Wednesday called for people to come forward with information in the unsolved slaying. They made the plea during a noon news conference held in the Thomas C. Wales Conference Room at the U.S. Courthouse in Seattle, named in honor of Wales after he was fatally shot in his Queen Anne home.
Rosenstein’s appearance underscored the high priority the Justice Department has placed on the 16-year-old case.
Other speakers included Wales’ daughter, Amy Wales, and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, a former U.S. attorney.
“The smallest thing could matter,” Durkan said in urging the public to come forward with tips on the Wales murder.
If Wales was killed because of his work, he would be the first federal prosecutor in the nation’s history to be slain in the line of duty in what some have described as an attack on the rule of law.
If Wales was killed because of his work, he would be the first federal prosecutor in the nation's history to be slain in the line of duty in what some have described as an attack on the rule of law.
More recent coverage:
The Seattle Times reported Tuesday, quoting an FBI official familiar with the investigation, that the FBI has found evidence strongly suggesting the shooting involved a conspiracy and a hired gunman.
Agents had pursued a single-shooter theory in the case and focused on a former Bellevue-area airline pilot who had been prosecuted by Wales and has long been a leading suspect in the shooting.
While agents continue to look at all leads, they are reviewing possible ties between the pilot and a small circle of people who agents suspect were involved in the killing, the FBI official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the investigation.
The official said there is a “very small group” of people who know what happened, and “They never talk about it.”
The pilot, whom Wales had prosecuted in a bitterly fought fraud case, has maintained his innocence throughout the long-running investigation.
The Times is not naming the 57-year-old pilot because he hasn’t been charged in the case. He couldn’t be reached for comment Tuesday, and his attorney declined to comment.
Rosenstein was joined at the news conference by Wales’ daughter, Amy Wales, U.S. Attorney Annette Hayes, interim Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best, Seattle’s FBI Special-Agent-in-Charge Jay Tabb Jr. and others involved in the case.
Wales, 49, was working as a white-collar criminal prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Seattle when he was shot several times while sitting at a computer in the basement of his home about 10:40 p.m. Oct. 11, 2001.
The FBI has designated the Wales killing a “major case file,” on par with the decades-long Unabomber investigation that eventually led to the arrest of Ted Kaczynski, an anarchist who between 1978 and 1995 sent or delivered booby-trapped packages that killed three Americans and injured 24 more.
New statistics released by the FBI show the extent of the Wales investigation and the work of its task force, which has consisted of several agents and a Seattle police detective, one of whom has worked the case exclusively since its early days.
Tabb, in an interview with The Times, said the investigation has generated 2,345 sub-files — each a separate avenue of inquiry — and more than 51,000 investigative documents.
“It is three times the number … in the Enron” case, he said, referring to the massive accounting-fraud scandal that brought down the Houston-based energy and commodities company.
