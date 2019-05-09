There were 521 hate crimes and noncriminal bias incidents reported to Seattle police in 2018, representing an increase of nearly 400 percent since 2012, according to a new Office of the City Auditor study released Thursday.

There were 125 reports of malicious harassment, 215 reports of crimes with bias elements and 181 reports of noncriminal bias incidents last year, says the study requested by City Councilmember Lisa Herbold.

There were 106 reports across all three of those categories in 2012.

Reported assaults with a hate element have increased more than hate crimes involving harassment and threats. Reports involving racial bias have increased more than those involving sexual orientation and religion.

“A rise in reported hate crimes does not necessarily mean there are more of these crimes occurring,” the study says. “Jurisdictions that report more hate crimes are typically seen as leaders in hate-crime response efforts because high reporting can indicate law enforcement is prioritizing these crimes.”

The Police Department hired a bias-crimes coordinator in 2015 who has made community outreach a priority, according to the study.

Reported hate crimes tend to be concentrated in high-traffic parts of the city, in demographically diverse areas such as downtown and Capitol Hill, and along the borders of racially diverse neighborhoods, the Office of the City Auditor found.

Community organizations say hate crimes are a serious issue, with some populations more vulnerable, such as people with disabilities and homeless people, and more support from the city is needed, according to the study.

The Police Department refers about a third of reported hate crimes for prosecution, the study says. But the department lacks sufficient data to evaluate its own efforts to prevent and respond to hate crimes, according to the Office of the City Auditor.

The Police Department should partner with community organizations and better measure its efforts related to hate crimes, the office has recommended.

The office also has recommended that local prosecutors make data on hate crimes available to the public.

Herbold intends to host a council-committee discussion next week on new legislation that would allow the Seattle City Attorney’s Office “to more easily prosecute misdemeanor hate-crime cases,” she said Thursday.

“It’s not enough to know that these crimes are being committed,” Herbold said, raising concerns about “divisive rhetoric” coming from the Trump administration, growing white nationalism and domestic terrorism.

An earlier study by the Office of the City Auditor, released in 2017, called on the Police Department to improve its training and data analysis related to hate crimes.

Numbers released in November by the FBI showed a 32 percent increase in hate crimes across Washington state in 2017, compared to 2016.