Closed on Friday and Saturday nights will be Oaksdale Avenue Southwest, between Southwest 16th Street and Southwest 41st Street; and Southwest 27th Street, between Lind Avenue Southwest and Oaksdale Avenue Southwest.

In an effort to curb illegal street racing, Renton police will close portions of two city streets from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on weekends beginning Friday night.

Customers will be able to access businesses inside the closure area via a controlled access point on Southwest 34th Street at Oaksdale Avenue Southwest, police said.

The closures are weather dependent and will only occur when conditions are conducive to street racing, police said. Otherwise, the streets will be open, police say.

Street racing has been a persistent problem in Renton. In March 2016, three people were injured during a street race in the 2700 block of Oaksdale Southwest.

Closing the streets will cost around $10,000 for the purchase of 16 barricades, 30 cones, 18 signs, and a trailer to transport the equipment, according to the Renton Reporter.