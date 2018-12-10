A 16-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after being shot in a Renton apartment complex on Sunday, according to police.

Renton police responded to a report of the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Sunday. They found the boy in the driver’s seat of a car that had crashed into a parked van in the 600 block of Southwest Fifth Court, according to a police news release. He had a gunshot wound and was transported to Harborview Medical Center.

There were two passengers in the car, and both men were uninjured. They told police the driver had come to the location to meet another man. Two men approached the car, and one appeared to reach for a gun, the passengers told police. The 16-year-old boy tried to drive away, but one or both of the men fired shots, the passengers said. One shot hit the driver, whose car ran into the parked van.

Police do not know the identity of the suspects, who were apparently in their late teens or early twenties.