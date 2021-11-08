Renton police officers responding to reports of a man randomly shooting a gun on Monday afternoon fatally shot the man when he apparently ignored commands to stop approaching them, according to a department spokesperson.

Just before 2 p.m., several people called 911 to report a man, who was on foot, shooting at buildings in the 500 block of Southwest Seventh Street, Cyndie Morris, a Renton police spokesperson, said in a news release.

Officers located the man, who had a gun in his hand, several blocks to the north, in the 500 block of Stevens Avenue Southwest.

“Numerous commands were given to the subject to stop walking towards them and drop his weapon, which went unheeded,” Morris wrote in the news release. “Officers were then given no choice but to shoot the subject in order to stop the impending threat to themselves and others.”

The man was declared dead at the scene, according to Morris. The Renton police officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave, as is routine in officer-involved shootings.

The shooting scene is less than 1½ miles northwest of Renton City Hall, where Renton police are headquartered.

The investigation into the deadly shooting has been turned over to the Valley Independent Investigations Team, a multi-agency team of investigators from the Auburn, Des Moines, Federal Way, Kent, Renton, Port of Seattle and Tukwila police departments in South King County.