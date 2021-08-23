Renton police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman early Saturday outside the Echo Mountain Apartments in what appears to be a crime of domestic violence, according to a police spokesperson.

Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex in the 2200 block of Benson Road South at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, spokesperson Cyndie Morris said in a Monday email. While en route to the shooting scene, officers learned a relative of a woman in her late 20s had driven her to the hospital and officers met up with them at Valley Medical Center, the email says.

The woman received immediate medical aid but given the severity of the gunshot wound to her chest, doctors were unable to revive her, according to Morris.

The victim and suspect were in a domestic relationship, Morris wrote, but no additional information was released about the man because he remains at large.

As of Monday afternoon, the woman’s identity had not yet been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.