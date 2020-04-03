King County prosecutors charged a 21-year-old Kent man with premeditated first-degree murder on Monday, accusing him of firing into a parked car in Renton and killing a 21-year-old man last month.

A no-bail arrest warrant has been issued for Oshea Williams, who is accused of gunning down Jimm Route in the parking lot of Formula-1 Fast Lube, in the 100 block of Rainier Avenue South, on March 10, court records show.

Prosecutors also charged J’von Kelly, 21, of Skyway, with first-degree felony rendering criminal assistance, accusing him of driving Williams to and from the shooting scene. Kelly was arrested March 11 and spent a day in jail before posting $10,000 bail, jail records show. After Renton police reviewed video-surveillance footage from area businesses, detectives spotted Kelly’s car circling Route’s location several times in the 15 minutes before the shooting, charging papers say. Kelly, who does not have any prior criminal convictions, is now wanted on a $250,000 arrest warrant, according to court records.

“Although only 21 years old, the defendant already has a long history of gang affiliation, gun possession and committing violent crimes,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jessica Berliner wrote of Williams in charging papers.

In 2014, Williams was arrested for four separate crimes and was later sentenced to 25 to 32 weeks in a juvenile rehabilitation facility, according to the charges.

Court records show Williams escaped from a group home in January 2017 and was later arrested for unlawfully possessing firearms. Sentenced to nearly two years in prison, Williams was released in June.

According to the charges:

Several people called 911 to report that a man had been shot inside his car and more than a dozen people directed a Renton police officer to a white car in the parking lot and said the shooter had run northeast, through the parking lot of a neighboring cafe. Police pulled Route, the car’s registered owner, from the vehicle and medics attempted to save him but he died at the scene. Four 9-mm shell casings were found on the ground.

An autopsy determined that Route had been shot four times in the left shoulder, back and right arm.

Detectives obtained video-surveillance footage from area businesses and learned that a Chevrolet Caprice registered to Kelly drove past the shooting scene five times in 15 minutes before Route was killed. Twelve minutes before the shooting, the gunman approached a car parked next to Route’s car on foot and used the vehicle to conceal himself as he peered into Route’s car. He then ran northeast through the cafe parking lot and was later seen in the passenger seat of the Caprice.

Right before the shooting, the gunman was dropped off across South Tobin Street and walked back to the parking lot, directly to the back driver’s side of Route’s car. The shooter fired multiple shots through the rear passenger window from several feet away, then ran back the way he had come and was picked up on South Tobin Street.

The day after the shooting, police pulled the Caprice over in a traffic stop and arrested Kelly. Police say Kelly was evasive and gave conflicting information about his whereabouts and movements, according to the charges.

That same day, detectives received information that Williams was involved in Route’s homicide, but the charges don’t elaborate.

Detectives searched Kelly’s phone and the charges note Kelly texted someone at 4 p.m. on March 10 that he had just dropped “oshea” off; three hours later, “oshea” texted Kelly’s phone and asked, “Everything Smooth?” and was sent the reply, “yea,” the charges say.

A photo and text sent from Kelly’s phone 37 minutes after the shooting, in which he asked someone for help removing distinctive rims from his Caprice, allowed detectives to pinpoint his location to a gas station in Auburn. They obtained video-surveillance footage from the gas station, that showed Kelly pumping gas while Williams walked into the store.