One person is dead after a shooting involving a police officer in downtown Renton, officials said Saturday night.

The Renton Police Department said on Twitter that officers were responding to a report of a stabbing when the shooting occurred. Officials said they did not immediately have details of the injuries of the reported stabbing victim.

The department said an independent team has been called in to handle the officer-involved shooting.

Officials did not immediately release details on the person who died or the officers involved.