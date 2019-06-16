One person is dead after a shooting involving a police officer in downtown Renton on Saturday night, officials said.

Officers were responding just after 10 p.m. to an emergency call in the 200 block of Williams Avenue South and reported “there was a subject verbally threatening to hurt others while waving a knife,” the Police Department’s social-media postings said. Officers followed the person, who threatened people inside a business and stabbed one victim, the department said. A police officer shot the suspect, who died. No officers were injured, the department said.

The stabbing victim is “recovering at a local hospital,” the department said.

The department said an independent team has been called in to investigate the officer-involved shooting, while Renton police will investigate the stabbing.

Officials did not immediately release details on the person who died or the officers involved.