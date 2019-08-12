A Renton Police officer was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a woman in Des Moines on Saturday, according to police.

Officers responded to the 25000 block of 16th Avenue South after a crying woman called 911 around 6 a.m., according to a statement from the Des Moines Police Department.

When police arrived, they found the woman and a man who was identified as a current Renton police officer. The man was arrested and booked into King County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to the statement.

The Seattle Times is not naming the man because he has not yet been formally charged. He was released from King County Jail Monday on conditional release, according to jail records.

The relationship between the officer and woman is still being determined, said Des Moines Police Sgt. Tony Nowacki, and no further details about what occurred were immediately available.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave as he is being investigated, according to a statement from the Renton Police Department.