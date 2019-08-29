Renton police now believe the death of a man found in the remnants of a fire in a homeless encampment Tuesday was a homicide.

Renton Police Cmdr. David Leibman said Wednesday that detectives believed the fire to have been accidental. But in a Thursday statement, the department said it had discovered the man suffered several wounds not related to the fire and died before it reached his body. Police are not releasing details about the wounds at this time.

Three people were seen leaving the area shortly before the fire, but police do not have a description of them, according to the statement.

The fire in the 1900 block of Oakesdale Avenue Southwest started around 5 p.m. Tuesday. A witness reported hearing an explosion and seeing smoke. Firefighters from the Renton Regional Fire Authority discovered the body after putting out the fire in the encampment, which was in a wooded area on private property.

Police said they found multiple propane containers at the scene, some of which had been ignited and likely led to the fire.

Renton police have asked for the public’s help in identifying people in the area at the time of the fire, as well as the victim, who was badly disfigured from the fire and could only be described as a white man about 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, according to police.