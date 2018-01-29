Police say marijuana was found in the car with the man's body, and the death is being investigated as the outcome of a "drug deal gone bad."
Police say detectives are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in a car in Renton Sunday as a homicide.
KOMO-TV reports officers responded to South Tobin Street Sunday morning after receiving reports that a body had been seen in a car parked in front of a church.
Sgt. Christine Matthews of the Renton police says a 29-year-old Renton man was found deceased with a bullet wound to the back.
Matthews says marijuana was found in the car with the man’s body, and the death is being investigated as the outcome of a “drug deal gone bad.”
No suspects have yet been identified and no arrests have been made.