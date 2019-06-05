Renton police have determined that an 8-year-old boy who suffered a serious abdomen wound on Memorial Day was struck with a .117 pellet, likely from a high-powered air rifle.

Investigators are distributing flyers in neighborhoods surrounding Riverview Park, at 3201 Maple Valley Highway, where the boy was hit by a projectile as he and his family were walking to the parking lot around 6:15 p.m. on May 27, Cmdr. Dave Leibman wrote in a news release Wednesday.

“We believe the child may have been shot by an air rifle. It is unknown if the child was targeted or if this was an accidental/inadvertent act,” the flyer says.

The boy and his family were leaving the park after a picnic and his mother later described hearing a “pop,” Leibman said at the time. It took a moment for the parents to realize their son had been injured and they “scooped him up” and took him to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue. The boy, who suffered a significant wound to his abdomen, was then transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

The boy is now home and expected to make a full recovery, Leibman wrote in the Wednesday news release. It is believed the shooter was in the woods near the Cedar River, the release says.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. T. Jarratt at 425-430-7526 or the Renton Police Department’s non-emergency line, 425-235-2121, and reference case 19-5888.