Police say they've arrested a 50-year-old Renton Highlands man accused of shooting a towing-company employee who confronted him about dumping trash at their lot on Rainier Ave. South The victim was released from the hospital.

The man, whom police didn’t identify, allegedly dumped trash from his car onto a towing company’s property in the 200 block of Rainier Avenue South., at about 11 p.m.

When an employee of the tow company confronted the man, he drove away, firing several shots from his car, police say. The employee was struck twice and treated at a hospital for nonlife threatening injuries and released.

Police found trash from a nearby restaurant among the items that had been dumped, and used video footage from that restaurant to identify the suspect. SWAT and hostage negotiators found the man’s car parked near his home, and he surrendered without incident.