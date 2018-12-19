The woman, 52, was arrested after shooting her 14-year-old daughter to death while the teen was making a 911 call, Renton police said.

RENTON — A mother who had lost custody of her children broke into their father’s home in Renton late Tuesday and shot her 14-year-old estranged daughter to death when she tried to call 911, according to police.

Police arrested the 52-year-old woman at the home in the 4700 block of Smithers Avenue South shortly after the 8:20 p.m. incident.

According to detectives, the man and his children arrived home to find the woman in the house. Police said the couple was estranged, that the man had won custody of the children and that the woman was not supposed to be there. The 14-year-old girl called 911 to report “a domestic dispute between her mother and her father” and was on her phone when her mother fatally shot her, police said. The shooting was witnessed by the couple’s son. His age was not immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Renton police said the woman has been booked into the King County Jail for investigation of first-degree murder.