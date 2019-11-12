A 39-year-old man was in critical condition Tuesday after being shot in the face at his Renton home the day before, according to the Renton Police Department.

Detectives believe the man was shot during an argument involving a woman visiting the home in the 800 block of Camas Avenue Northeast and another resident. The victim is not thought to have been involved in the argument, said Sgt. Christy Mathews.

When the other resident told the woman to leave and pushed her out the front door, a man waiting in a car for her got involved in the argument and fired into the home, according to police. The resident ducked and avoided the bullet, which hit the victim instead, Mathews said.

Officers responded about 7 a.m. The victim was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police do not have a description of the shooter and were working to identify a suspect.