A 39-year-old Renton man was charged Wednesday in connection with a triple shooting in Kent that killed one man and injured two others, according to King County prosecutors.

Joseph Dixon, who was shot by Valley SWAT officers in a grocery store parking lot off Highway 9 in Snohomish County on Monday, is still recovering at Harborview Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the lower back, charging papers say. As of Thursday, Dixon was listed in satisfactory condition, according to a hospital spokesperson.

He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of first-degree assault and first-degree robbery. Dixon is expected to be released from Harborview in coming days and prosecutors have asked that he be held without bail, citing evidence of Dixon’s propensity for violence, say the charges. Under state law, bail can be denied defendants facing possible life sentences.

Dixon is to be arraigned Oct. 13. Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing him.

Court records show Dixon has 10 prior felony convictions. He was released from a Department of Corrections work release facility in March after serving time for theft and assault charges in connection with a 2018 strong-arm robbery, the charges say.

Devon Hill, 23, was shot at close range in the side of the head a little after 1:15 a.m. Sept. 19 and died instantly in the back seat of a Cadillac SUV that was parked at a gas pump at the Circle K gas station and convenience store in the 1800 block of West Meeker Street, charging papers say.

Advertising

A 33-year-old man, who was friends with Dixon and later identified him to police as the gunman, suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to the charges. The man and his 23-year-old nephew, who was shot in the shoulder, were able to get out of the Cadillac before collapsing nearby. They later told police they had just arrived at the Circle K when a man opened a rear passenger door and started firing into the vehicle, according to the charges.

The gunman then took off in the Cadillac, with Hill’s body in the back seat, say the charges, which indicate that robbery was the motive for the triple shooting.

As Kent police were searching the area for Hill and the Cadillac, a person waved down an officer near the intersection of Reith Road and 38th Avenue South and reported that a man’s body was in the street a little farther north on 38th, according to the charges. The officer located Hill’s body and other officers found the abandoned Cadillac a few blocks north.

Police obtained video-surveillance footage from nearby houses that showed a man with a hunched gait getting out of the Cadillac with a large backpack and walking away; the same man was seen crouching between two houses on South 250th Place before he was picked up by someone driving a black sedan, say the charges.

During a search of the Cadillac, police recovered four .40-caliber casings, a fired bullet, a Percocet pill and a baggie of suspected heroin. A fingerprint found on a rear quarter panel was identified as belonging to Dixon, the charges say.

The day after the shooting, a person called 911 and reported hearing a man brag about “robbing and shooting people and stealing their car” and provided the room number where the man was staying at a Bellingham motel, according to the charges. Police obtained surveillance video from the motel and identified Dixon as the man in the footage, say the charges.

Advertising

Then on Sept. 21, Auburn police were called to the Muckleshoot Casino where two men had been involved in a fight, which security officers had broken up. One man fled the scene before officers arrived but had given his driver’s license and player’s card to security — both belonged to Dixon, the charges say. The other man was identified as a relative of the two injured shooting victims, who told police he assaulted Dixon after hearing from a mutual friend that Dixon had shot his son and brother, according to the charges.

When Kent police detectives and members of the Valley SWAT team attempted to arrest Dixon in the parking lot of a Safeway grocery store in Snohomish County on Monday, he rammed unmarked police cars in an attempt to get away, say the charges, which note a 4-year-old child was one of two passengers in the vehicle Dixon was driving. SWAT officers shot into the vehicle, striking Dixon once in the back, the charges say.

That shooting is being investigated by the Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team.