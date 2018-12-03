Police have not yet identified a suspect but said "there is reason to believe the suspect(s) and victim knew each other and this was not a random incident."

Police are looking for suspects in a Friday night shooting that left a 21-year-old Renton man dead, but say they believe the victim knew who killed him.

In a statement issued Monday, the Renton Police Department said the man was beaten and shot in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 900 block of Aberdeen Avenue Northeast.

Officers were dispatched at about 6:30 p.m. Friday and found the victim in the parking lot, Renton Police said. Medics were unable to resuscitate him.

The King County Medical Examiner identified the victim Monday as Jason Hobbs Jr. and said the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds.

Initial reports said that at least two men were involved and left the scene in a vehicle, the statement said. The department said “there is reason to believe the suspect(s) and victim knew each other and this was not a random incident,” but did not release further details.

Anyone with information is asked to email cedwards@rentonwa.gov or call 425-430-7632.