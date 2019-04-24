Tukwila police have arrested a 24-year-old Renton man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 32-year-old Tukwila man.

The victim was found in the parking lot of a gas station in the 15200 block of Tukwila International Boulevard shortly after midnight Wednesday and was rushed to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died, police said.

A 9mm firearm that had been reported stolen during a burglary in Monroe was found at the

scene, along with multiple shell casings, police said.

The suspect was booked into jail on investigation of second-degree murder, police said.

A second person, a 26-year-old Kent man, repeatedly tried to enter the crime scene despite warnings from officers, police said. The man was arrested on investigation of obstructing a public servant and was discovered to have a felony warrant for unlawfully possessing a firearm, police said.

Police did not immediately explain the circumstances believed to have led up to the shooting.