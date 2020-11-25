Eleven-year-old Murphy Hun only managed to run 100 yards from the front door of his Renton house before his older brother caught up to him around noon on Saturday and stabbed him 30 times with a kitchen knife, according to King County prosecutors.

Murphy was pronounced dead on arrival at Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, according to the premeditated first-degree murder charge filed Wednesday against his brother, 22-year-old Bobby Hun. The charge also includes a deadly-weapon enhancement and alleges the killing was a crime of domestic violence.

Though charging papers refer to Murphy only by his initials, which is standard with underage crime victims, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday confirmed his identity, determined he died from multiple stab wounds and ruled his death a homicide.

Hun was “not compliant with police commands and had to be tased as he was being taken into custody,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Terence Carlstrom wrote in the charges. “His mother, with whom he resided at the time, witnessed the entire fatal attack on her other son.”

Charging papers say Hun refused to attend court for his first-appearance hearing on Monday and “he was deemed unsuitable” to attend his Tuesday bail hearing by jail officials. Though Hun does not have prior criminal convictions, the state has requested his bail be set at $2 million.

Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing Hun. Currently in custody in Seattle’s King County Jail, he is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 7 at the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, according to jail records and the prosecutor’s office.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to financially help Murphy’s family indicates the boy previously attended Kennydale Elementary School and was a student at McKnight Middle School, both in Renton.

According to the charges:

Hun and his mother work at Honeywell. Their co-workers complained of his behavior several months ago and Hun was placed on leave. He started seeing a psychiatrist in September and was prescribed several psychiatric medications, though his mother stopped giving him one of the drugs because she believed it was making his behavior worse, according to the charges.

Hun was supposed to have an online appointment with his psychiatrist Saturday morning but the doctor was called to the hospital for an emergency and so Hun’s appointment was rescheduled to 12:30 p.m.

In a later interview with police, Hun’s mother said Hun was despondent so she asked her younger son to try to cheer him up. The boy made some joking comment that appeared to set his brother off, according to the charges.

Hun jumped onto a table growling, then chased his brother around the table before grabbing a knife from the kitchen, the charges say. As their mother tried to restrain Hun, she yelled for her younger son to run.

Hun overpowered his mother and ran out the door in pursuit of his brother with their mother screaming for help as she trailed behind them, the charges say.

As the younger boy reached the end of the street, he fell and was stabbed multiple times before his mother caught up to them and pushed Hun off.

Video-surveillance cameras from neighboring houses captured footage of the attack. Police later recovered the knife from a storm drain.

Following Hun’s arrest, police say Hun made animal and guttural sounds and claimed his co-workers have “powers” that made him grab the knife and chase his brother, the charges say.

According to charging papers, police say Hun was largely unresponsive during an interview with detectives but eventually said he stabbed his brother with a knife and bit him.