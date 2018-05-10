Lindsey Baum, 10, disappeared at about 9:30 p.m. on June 26, 2009, while walking home from a friend’s house. Despite extensive searches for the missing girl in the hours and days after she vanished, no sign of Baum was ever found.

Remains discovered by hunters in September 2017 have been confirmed as those of Lindsey Baum, a 10-year-old Grays Harbor County girl who disappeared in 2009.

“We’ve brought Lindsey home,” Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said Thursday in making the announcement.

The remains were found in a remote area in Eastern Washington, although the exact location was not disclosed by Scott during a news conference. Local authorities turned the remains over to FBI for DNA analysis, but the analysis wasn’t done until recent weeks because the remains weren’t connected to a known criminal case, he said.

Scott said authorities would release few details about the discovery and what has now become a kidnapping and homicide investigation. Authorities are now focused on finding the individual responsible, who Scott called a “monster.”

Asked how Baum’s parents reacted to the news, Scott said “They were understandably devastated.” He said they had maintained hope she would someday be found alive.

At the time of her disappearance, Baum was 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Her case gained national attention and was featured on the cover of People magazine.

Baum’s disappearance has been linked to more than two dozen possible persons of interest over the years. However, none of the leads ever panned out.

Most recently, authorities in Grays Harbor County investigated a possible link between Baum’s disappearance and three elderly Seattle brothers who were each charged last year with two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct. Charging papers filed against the men said a search of their home turned up volumes of sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, along with girls’ clothing, shoes, toys and handwritten notes about girls being kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed.

However, no link between the brothers and Baum was ever established.

In 2015, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office sent out an updated missing persons flier for Baum. A reward of up to $35,000 is being offered for information regarding the whereabouts of Baum and for the arrest and charges filed against the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.