Remains discovered by hunters in 2017 have been confirmed as those of Lindsey Baum, a 10-year-old girl who disappeared in Grays Harbor County in 2009.

The remains were found in 2017 by hunters in Eastern Washington, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott said during a news conference Thursday.

Baum, 10, of McCleary, Grays Harbor County, disappeared at about 9:30 p.m. on June 26, 2009, while walking home from a friend’s house. Despite extensive searches for the missing girl in the hours and days after she vanished, no sign of Baum was ever found.

At the time of her disappearance, Baum was 4 feet 9 inches tall and weighed 80 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black slip-on shoes.

Her case gained national attention and was featured on the cover of People magazine.

Baum’s disappearance has been linked to several possible persons of interest over the years, but there have been no arrests in the case.

Most recently, authorities in Grays Harbor County investigated a possible link between Baum’s disappearance and three elderly Seattle brothers who were each charged last year with two counts of second-degree possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexual conduct. Charging papers filed against the men said a search of their home turned up volumes of sexually explicit images and videos of young girls, along with girls’ clothing, shoes, toys and handwritten notes about girls being kidnapped, raped, tortured and killed.

However, no link between the brothers and Baum was ever established.

In 2015, the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office sent out an updated missing persons flier for Baum. A reward of up to $35,000 is being offered for information regarding the whereabouts of Baum and for the arrest and charges filed against the person or persons responsible for her disappearance.