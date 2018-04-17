The cause and manner of death are pending, but law enforcement previously suspected foul play in Edgar James Robinette's disappearance.

MOUNT VERNON — Human remains found earlier this month near Cascade River Park east of Mount Vernon have been confirmed as those of a Marblemount man missing since 2014.

The Skagit Valley Herald reported Tuesday that 32-year-old Edgar James Robinette was last seen alive about Jan. 4, 2014.

The cause and manner of death are pending, but law enforcement previously suspected foul play in Robinette’s disappearance.

Steven Gest was arrested in 2014 and charged under a magistrate’s warrant in Skagit County District Court with one count of manslaughter and one count of assault in Robinette’s disappearance. However, official charges were never filed.

Authorities say Gest died in 2015.

With the discovery of Robinette’s body, the case has been resubmitted to the county prosecutor’s office to determine if there would have been enough evidence to charge Gest in Robinette’s death.