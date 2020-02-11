An independent review of a 2017 fatal shooting by King County sheriff’s deputies of a 17-year-old in Des Moines raises questions about the thoroughness of the internal investigation that exonerated the deputies and concluded the sheriff has let possible reforms raised by the shooting “die on the vine.”

The 41-page report is sharply critical of policies and tactical decisions leading up to the Jan. 27, 2017, shooting death of Mi’Chance Dunlap-Gittens. The high-school senior was killed during a misguided sting operation as detectives sought a homicide suspect in the death two days earlier of a fellow police officer’s son. The report states that the sheriff’s Use of Force Review Board has failed to accept or follow up on suggested changes made more than a year ago by a separate internal Administrative Review Team (ART) that was critical of the shooting.

The report notes the sheriff’s office declined to cooperate with the Los Angeles-based OIR Group, which researched and wrote the report, and refused to make the deputies involved in the shooting available. OIR President Michael Gennaco, a former civil-rights lawyer with the Department of Justice, noted that no discipline or remedial action was taken against anyone, suggesting acceptance of a poorly planned and executed operation that fell outside department policy and cost a young man his life.

“In short, the failure to identify any shortcomings communicated an acceptance of future operations being done the same way,” wrote Gennaco, who worked as lead attorney for L.A. County’s Office of Independent Review after leaving DOJ. He concluded an “apparently disapproving” force review board “largely countermanded or ignored” recommendations “worthy of reflection and reform” that had been offered by the ART.

“It is difficult to fathom that not one recommendation put forward by the ART was found to be worthy of implementation by the Review Board,” Gennaco wrote.

Moreover, the report states there is no mechanism within the sheriff’s office to adopt and implement those recommendations, even if it wanted to.

“Unless there is a mechanism for ensuring the helpful suggestions are turned into action items, those ideas are destined to die on the vine,” the report said. “And that is apparently what happened with each and every proposal that was devised by KCSO.”

Advertising

The report was commissioned by the county’s civilian-run Office of Law Enforcement Oversight and was presented to the Metropolitan King County Council’s Law and Justice Committee on Tuesday morning. Gennaco and Dunlap-Gittens’ parents attended the meeting.

Deborah Jacobs, the director of OLEO, told the committee the report’s recommendations are “urgent” and that it’s unfortunate it took three years to put together, after delays in obtaining investigative information from the sheriff’s office.

Interviews and documents obtained by The Seattle Times show that Dunlap-Gittens was the companion of 16-year-old DaJohntae Richard, whom sheriff’s detectives had wrongly concluded was involved in the hit-and-run death of 22-year-old Moises Radcliffe, the son of a fellow law-enforcement officer, during a car prowl in a parking lot at Beaver Lake near Sammamish two days earlier.

Using social media, detectives tracked Richard to a Des Moines apartment where Dunlap-Gittens lived with his mother and sisters. In a hastily planned sting operation, a female detective, posing as a teenage prostitute, lured Richard out of the apartment, ostensibly to buy several bottles of alcohol Richard was selling online. Dunlap-Gittens agreed to help Richard carry the bottles. Both teens, worried about the possibility of a robbery in a rough neighborhood, tucked guns into their pants.

An arrest team of three detectives was crouched in the back of a panel van outside the apartment on a dark street. When the boys approached, the team — dressed in plainclothes — jumped out. The deputies said Dunlap-Gittens pulled a gun as Richard turned and ran. Dunlap-Gittens was shot five times, four of the rounds hitting him in the back as he attempted to run toward his apartment. A gun deputies say belonged to him was found at the scene. Tests showed it had not been fired and there are questions about whether a deputy moved it closer to where Dunlap-Gittens fell, according to police reports and evidence presented at a coroner’s inquest.

Advertising

The arrest team was identified in sheriff’s documents as Sgt. Todd Miller, who fired one round; Joe Eshom, who fired three rounds, including the fatal shot to the back of Dunlap-Gittens’ head; and Reed Jones, who fired eight rounds.

Richard pleaded guilty to a gun charge in connection with the incident. Dunlap-Gittens’ parents have filed a federal civil-rights lawsuit over the shooting.

One of the primary failings, according to the new report, was that technicians failed to properly photograph much of the shooting scene. The report questions why nobody was ever questioned or disciplined over the failure to document the evidence.

At least four bullets fired by the deputies struck nearby apartments. One bullet traveled through two walls and landed in a resident’s bathroom. Another neighbor called to report a bullet had torn through her wall and landed within feet of her baby’s crib, according to the report. The report states that deputies who fired were never asked to explain their off-target rounds or whether they should have considered whether the threat posed by their firing into the neighborhood posed a greater threat than Dunlap-Gittens fleeing the scene with a gun.

Likewise, according to the report, the Use of Force Review Board never questioned the deputies about shifting stories regarding the perceived threat that Dunlap-Gittens posed as he ran away. The deputies also weren’t asked why they didn’t abort the plan as they became increasingly nervous when two people came out of the apartment, instead of the one individual they were expecting. It was nighttime, the area was poorly lit, known for high crime, and was riddled with escape routes, the report noted.

“Despite these factors unfolding as the operation proceeded, and the misgivings expressed by the involved detectives… no one determined that the risk had become too great and aborted the operation,” the report said.

Among the report’s other findings:

— The arrest team did not prepare a detailed, written plan for the sting, as required by policy. The upshot was that the arrest team was unprepared and did not consider beforehand what they would do if shots were fired.

— The deputies were allowed several days to prepare written statements and were not interviewed until nearly two weeks after the shooting, after consulting with union lawyers. The report recommends an initial statement be taken before the end of the involved deputy’s shift.

— The deputies on the arrest team were in plainclothes and not adequately identified as law-enforcement officers — a concern echoed by the inquest jury.

Check back for updates on this developing story.