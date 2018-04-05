The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the 26-year-old victim’s name and cause of death. Police in Georgia are still trying to track down the woman’s parents to notify them of their daughter’s death.

A 27-year-old Redmond woman was ordered held on investigation of second-degree domestic-violence homicide Thursday, accused of killing her 26-year-old wife several days before the couple’s roommate found the victim’s body in their apartment, according to police.

The woman was detained Wednesday as she was getting off a bus near a Fred Meyer store, about a mile north of the apartment she and her wife moved into about a month ago, said Redmond Police spokeswoman Andrea Wolf-Buck. She was interviewed by detectives and booked into jail Wednesday evening, Wolf-Buck said.

As of Thursday afternoon, police in Georgia were still trying to contact the 26-year-old’s parents to notify them of their daughter’s death, Wolf-Buck said. The woman’s name and cause of death have not been released by the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Seattle Times is not naming the 27-year-old suspect because she has not been formally charged.

Wolf-Buck said police don’t yet know when the 26-year-old was killed, but it was up to a week before her body was discovered. She said the women’s roommate may have been out of town and travels frequently for work.

According to a statement of probable cause, police said the couple’s roommate peeked into the women’s bedroom on Tuesday night and saw what appeared to be a body partially concealed in a rolled up carpet with the feet extending from one end. He called 911.

Police obtained a warrant and searched the apartment, where they found the 26-year-old’s body in a bedroom, the statement says.

The statement says the woman had suffered a laceration to her neck and a stab wound to her chest or abdomen, and her injuries were consistent with a struggle. Police also found pepper spray, handcuffs and a security badge in the same bedroom, the statement says, noting the victim “was known to be in the security field.”

At some point, the suspect called the roommate and arranged to meet him at the bus stop Wednesday to pay rent, the probable-cause statement says. He called police, who showed up at the bus stop instead and questioned the woman, the statement says.

Police say the 27-year-old initially denied knowing what happened to her wife, but then gave conflicting statements about her work schedule, when she had last seen her wife, and how her wife received her various injuries, according to the statement.

According to police, the suspect claimed they were “playing” when her wife fell and hit her head. Later, she said they were wrestling and she had used a chokehold on her wife, who quickly became unresponsive, the statement says. Police say the woman told detectives she panicked and called friends, who came over, covered the body and stabbed and cut her to make it appear she had died in a robbery, the statement says.

Detectives arrested the 27-year-old, who remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail.