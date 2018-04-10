Prosecutors said in court papers that the defendant killed her wife in their Redmond apartment March 29 after learning that she was having an affair.

A 27-year-old Redmond woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the strangulation death of her wife.

Multiple news outlets report that Aterraka Scotland was charged Monday in King County and that bail was set at $3 million.

Prosecutors said in court papers that Aterraka Scotland told police she killed her wife, Tiffany Scotland, in their Redmond apartment March 29 after learning that she was having an affair.

Prosecutors say she strangled her wife to death and had two others help her cover up the crime by stabbing the victim to make it appear that she had been robbed. Prosecutors say Aterraka Scotland also told police she and others planned to dispose of the body at a later time and that she assumed the victim’s identity to make it seem as if she was still alive.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Aterraka Scotland has an attorney.