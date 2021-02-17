Detectives are investigating the “suspicious” death of a 3-month-old infant who was found in a Redmond apartment Wednesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the building in the 18300 block of Northeast 98th Way around 9:30 a.m. after someone in the home called 911 to report the child wasn’t breathing, police said.

When medics arrived, they confirmed the infant had died. No further information about the child or the family was immediately available.

No arrests have been made.

Investigators from the King County Medical Examiner’s Office and Redmond police continued to search the apartment Wednesday evening. A spokesperson for the Redmond Police Department said she expects to release further details about the child’s death later this week.