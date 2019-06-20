Redmond police are investigating what they describe as a “family disturbance involving a firearm.” The department says there is no imminent threat to the public.

A Redmond officer reported a shooting on Twitter early Thursday and said it was related to a family fight. No further information was available on whether anyone had died, or where or what time the shooting happened.

KOMO reports that a man was shot on 154th Avenue Northeast and police are in the area with their guns drawn.

The department’s spokesperson said at around 7:30 a.m. that she was on her way into the office and would have an update at 8 a.m.