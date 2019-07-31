Redmond police are investigating the suspicious death of a Seattle man who was found with head injuries in the middle of a street early Monday morning.

Francis Gaspar, 38, died from blunt-force trauma to the head a day later, according to the Redmond Police Department. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released additional details about his death.

A passerby saw Gaspar on West Lake Sammamish Parkway shortly after midnight and called 911, the police department said. He was pronounced dead Tuesday at a hospital.

Anyone with information about the incident or is associated with Gaspar is asked to call 425-556-2500 or leave an anonymous tip online at bit.ly/RPDCrimeTip.

Police are also trying to find Gaspar’s black 2014 Volkswagen Passat. The car’s Washington license plate is BGY8240.