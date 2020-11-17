A 35-year-old Redmond man charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the May shooting death of his mother turned himself in to police in Bentonville, Arkansas, on Monday evening, according to a Redmond police spokeswoman.

King County prosecutors on Friday charged Charles Kramer with murder, accusing him of shooting his mother, 59-year-old Ramona Whited, with a hunting rifle while she slept early on May 13. A $2 million warrant was issued for Kramer’s arrest, court records show.

Kramer had been staying with relatives in Arkansas and “made the decision to turn himself in,” said Andrea Wolf-Buck, a spokesperson for Redmond police.

Jail records in Benton County, Arkansas, located in the northwest corner of the state, show Kramer is in custody on an out-of-state hold.

Wolf-Buck said officials here in King County are working with Benton County to have Kramer extradited back to Washington.

“According to the police investigation in this case the defendant shot and killed his mother in her bed. After killing her, he hid the murder weapon and waited for hours to notify the police of her death,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Alexandra Voorhees wrote in charging papers. “He then concocted several possible scenarios for how his mother died and who may have been responsible, however there is no evidence to support those claims.”

Kramer has no known criminal history, according to prosecutors. Court records do not yet indicate if he has an attorney.