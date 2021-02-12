A Redmond-area woman called 911 as she drove home from her Seattle workplace Tuesday morning after her husband told her over the phone that he had cut their son’s throat and his own and would see her in the afterlife, according to King County prosecutors.

The woman’s husband, 38-year-old Omid Mola, was treated for a self-inflicted injury at Harborview Medical Center before being booked into the King County Jail on Friday afternoon, charged with first-degree murder domestic violence, jail and court records show. He is being held in lieu of $5 million bail.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office on Thursday identified Mahan Mola as the 8-year-old homicide victim. An autopsy found Mahan died from blood loss or cardiac arrest, according to the charges filed against his father.

Property records show Omid Mola purchased the family’s four-bedroom house in the English Hill neighborhood east of Redmond in 2014. According to his LinkedIn profile, he earned degrees from universities in Iran and Canada and was a senior program manager at Microsoft.

Court records do not yet indicate which attorney is representing Mola.

The criminal charges say Mola waited until after his wife’s 24-hour shift ended before attacking their son with a kitchen knife. The boy tried calling his mother but was unable to speak, so she phoned her husband and then called 911, according to the charges.

The first King County Sheriff’s deputy arrived at the house in the 13600 block of 179th Avenue Northeast in unincorporated King County at 7:59 a.m. Tuesday and was waiting for backup to arrive when the mother got home five minutes later, say the charges. The deputy stopped the woman from entering the house and when other deputies arrived minutes later, they kicked open the front door after the woman’s key broke in the lock, according to charging documents.

The deputies followed a blood trail from the kitchen to an upstairs bedroom, where the child was found dead on the floor near where his father was unresponsive but alive in a chair, say the charges. A knife was located under the boy’s legs.

The charges say for the past year, Mola had been experiencing “manic episodes,” each lasting several days when he would research spirituality and philosophy, but he had not sought mental health treatment. He has no known criminal history and didn’t drink alcohol or use drugs, say the charges.

When questioned by sheriff’s detectives about why he killed his son and attempted suicide, the charges say Mola said, “Allah,” and later, that he had lost his mind, according to prosecutors.