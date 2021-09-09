After recent robberies related to online sales, Seattle police are urging caution when meeting and selling through online-shopping exchanges like OfferUp and Facebook Marketplace.

Two robberies in August were related to online sales meetups, and three people reported being robbed at gunpoint in June during attempted purchases and sales through OfferUp, according to Seattle police.

Detectives urge the public to use caution when meeting buyers/sellers in online sales. Two robberies in August were related to OfferUp/FB Marketplace meetups. For your safety, SPD’s South, Southwest and North Precincts have publicly accessible parking lots where you can meet. https://t.co/tWE9Gmmb0a — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) September 9, 2021

While the five precinct lobbies of Seattle police remain closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the South, Southwest and North Precincts have publicly accessible parking lots available for safe meetups with online buyers and sellers.

Here are some tips from Craigslist, OfferUp, Facebook and police for safely meeting strangers for sales:

• Never share confidential information with another person, such as passwords or phone numbers. Communicate through the apps.

• Always buy and sell in well-lit, monitored, public sites such as cafes, grocery stores or public parking lots during a busy time.

• Tell a friend or family member where you’re going.

• Take your cellphone.

• Consider having a friend go with you.

• On Facebook, you can create a meetup plan and share this plan through Facebook Messenger. Whoever you choose to share your plan with will receive the location, time and date of when you’re planning to meet.

• Be wary of people who ask for a phone number or password or send you a link that requires you to log on. Never click on those links.

• Trust your instincts.