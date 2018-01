A 22-year-old University of Washington student claims Nelly raped her in his tour bus last summer in Auburn. Nelly contends the encounter was consensual and the woman became upset only when another person entered the bedroom to use the bathroom.

Rapper Nelly is fighting back against a lawsuit that alleges he raped a fan on his tour bus after a performance in Seattle last year and sexually assaulted two fans in England.

Nelly filed court papers Friday in King County Superior Court denying the allegations and seeking to have a Jan. 22 amended complaint against him dismissed.

The complaint says Nelly raped a fan in Seattle last October in his bedroom on the tour bus and sexually assaulted two women after performances in England in June 2016 and December 2017.

Nelly denies all allegations.

In court documents obtained by The Associated Press, Nelly says the encounter on the tour bus was consensual and the woman became upset only when another person entered the bedroom to use the bathroom.

Nelly’s court filings were first reported by the celebrity website TMZ.com.

Nelly’s attorney, Scott Rosenblum, said Saturday in an emailed statement to The AP that the allegations are “completely fabricated” and are part of a larger “money grab” by the woman.

The woman’s attorney, Karen Koehler, said in a phone interview with The AP on Saturday that the two women who allege they were assaulted in England by Nelly contacted her after reading about her client’s case.

The two women, who are named as Jane Doe 1 and Jane Doe 2, are both Americans who were posted in England with the U.S. military when the alleged incidents happened.

One woman alleges Nelly slid his hand under her dress and attempted to keep her from leaving a room. She was able to leave when a security guard came to the door, the lawsuit says.

The second woman alleges that Nelly trapped her in a bathroom, masturbated in front of her and tried to force her to perform a sex act before she got away, court papers say.

One alleged incident occurred in London and the other in Essex, Koehler said.

“He’s got a career to save but my job is to make sure that he doesn’t try to save his career at the expense of an innocent young woman,” she said of her Seattle client.

Nelly was arrested on his tour bus in an Auburn Wal-Mart parking lot in October after a fan called 911 from the parking lot to report an alleged rape.

In court documents, the 22-year-old University of Washington student says Nelly invited her to his bedroom on the bus and masturbated in front of her. He then forced himself on her while she was intoxicated, according to the documents.

Prosecutors are unable to pursue a criminal case against Nelly because the woman decided not to cooperate with authorities.

The amended complaint alleges that after she called police, her name became public and she was attacked on social media.

She decided not to testify further in the criminal case because “she felt that she could not stand up against a celebrity and the criminal justice system would fail her,” court documents state.

She sued Nelly in December seeking unspecified damages.