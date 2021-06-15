EVERETT — Authorities say a rape suspect was arrested Tuesday morning after an hours-long standoff at a motel in Everett.

KOMO reports that deputies initially responded to the scene about 5:50 a.m. after receiving reports of a sexual assault.

A victim was found at the motel and taken to the hospital, police said, and the suspect barricaded himself inside a room at the motel and refused to come out.

A SWAT team then responded and evacuated other motel guests while negotiators tried to persuade the suspect to surrender. He eventually was taken into custody without incident.

The suspect, a man in his 30s, is wanted for investigation of first-degree rape, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.