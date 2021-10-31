An off-duty Puyallup police officer has life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen during what police said Sunday was an attempted burglary of a tractor dealership.

The officer “appears to have been trying to stop a burglary in progress” shortly after 7 a.m., Puyallup police said in a statement. A spokesperson later confirmed that the alleged burglary was at tractor dealership Jennings Equipment on River Road in Puyallup.

Police did not identify a suspect in the shooting or burglary, and said the person left the scene in a vehicle.